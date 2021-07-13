Do more: UK’s Johnson calls on firms to tackle internet’s ‘dark spaces’

Article content LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell social media companies on Tuesday to do more to tackle online abuse, condemning racist comments made against England’s soccer players as coming from “the dark spaces of the internet.” Johnson’s government has come under fire by some players and commentators, who say the Conservative prime minister and some of his top team have fanned the flames of prejudice in ways that encouraged online abuse of three Black players on the team.

But Johnson's spokesman said the prime minister had urged people to support the team and not boo them for taking the knee – a protest first made by American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and followed by the Black Lives Matter movement. "He said the abuse was utterly disgraceful and had emerged from the dark spaces of the internet," the spokesman said, describing an earlier meeting between Johnson and his cabinet team of top ministers. "He said he would use today's meeting with social media firms to reiterate the urgent need for action ahead of tougher laws coming into force through the online harms bill," he told journalists. Some England fans have booed the taking-the-knee gesture, with critics viewing it as a politicization of sport and expression of sympathy with far-left politics; interior minister Priti Patel rejected it as "gesture politics."

Some government ministers have drawn accusations from the football world and opposition leaders of hypocrisy for refusing to criticize those who booed and using it as part of a wider "culture war" – a rift between those wanting to protect Britain's heritage from a "woke" youth, who see their elders as blocking moves to end racial and social injustice. ABUSE After England's loss to Italy in the Euros final match on Sunday, Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were the targets of abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout. The government condemned the abuse but looks set to try to turn attention to social media companies, which have long been pressed by campaigners to better regulate what is published on their sites.