Demi Lovato Says ‘That’s Okay’ If You Misgender Them

“It’s all about your intention.”

Demi Lovato is sharing about their experience using they/them pronouns in a series of new Instagram posts recognizing Nonbinary Awareness Week.

As you probably remember, back in May the singer came out as nonbinary.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

“Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work,” they said on their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato. “And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Demi addressed those who have misgendered them, captioning, “I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention.”

“If you misgender me — that’s okay,” the singer added. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

“As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, that shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.”

You can learn more about Demi’s experience in this video below, taken from their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.

