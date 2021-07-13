Demi Lovato Says ‘That’s Okay’ If You Misgender Them

“It’s all about your intention.”
Demi Lovato is sharing about their experience using they/them pronouns in a series of new Instagram posts recognizing Nonbinary Awareness Week.
In a follow-up Instagram post, Demi addressed those who have misgendered them, captioning, “I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention.”
“If you misgender me — that’s okay,” the singer added. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”
You can learn more about Demi’s experience in this video below, taken from their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.
