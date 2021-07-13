Corn up on supply worries, soy follows vegoils higher

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures rose on Tuesday on concerns about tightening grain supplies while soybean futures advanced on strong global vegetable oil markets, analysts said. Wheat futures turned lower on profit-taking after rallying on supply concerns a day earlier. Chicago Board of Trade September corn futures settled up 6 cents at $5.51-1/4 per bushel, with new-crop December corn up 7-3/4 cents at $5.40-3/4. CBOT August soybeans ended up 10-1/2 cents at $14.14-3/4 a bushel, while CBOT September wheat finished down 7 cents at $6.33-3/4 a bushel.

Article content Corn futures firmed on optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies, given declines in the size of Brazil’s corn harvest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday lowered its estimate of Brazil’s 2020/21 corn production to 93 million tonnes, from 98.5 million a month earlier. “The bottom line with the Brazil crop sinking is that more business has a chance to come to the U.S. or Ukraine, or a split. The trade believes the demand (in USDA’s forecast) is too low,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. Brokers were also considering whether the USDA might eventually lower its forecast of the U.S. 2021 corn yield from its current projection of 179.5 bushels per acre, signaling tighter supplies of new-crop corn.