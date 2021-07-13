Corn edges lower, supply shortage outlook limits losses

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, but losses were limited by concerns about global supply shortages.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1% at $5.40-1/4 a bushel by 0150 GMT, having gained 1.5% in the previous session.

* Soybean futures dipped 0.1% to $13.50-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Tuesday after prices earlier hit a one week high.

* Wheat futures gained 0.2% at $6.35-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1% on Tuesday.