Consumer Price Index in U.S. Forecast to Climb at a Solid Pace

Article content (Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Prices paid by U.S. consumers probably climbed in June at a solid pace as higher commodity and labor costs associated with the reopening contribute to inflationary pressures. The consumer price index is projected to increase 0.5% from the prior month, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Though distorted by so-called base effects resulting from the pandemic, the CPI is expected to rise 4.9% from a year ago, near the largest annual gain since August 2008.

Article content Prices in recent months have risen more significantly in categories related to travel and transportation, where demand is surging as pandemic restrictions are lifted. These increases help explain the view of Federal Reserve policy makers that inflation is transitory. Economists will be parsing Tuesday’s report from the Labor Department for indications of more structural inflationary developments. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, is seen rising 0.4% from a month earlier and 4% from June of last year. “We will be watching for signs that higher inflation in Covid-centric categories such as airfares and lodging away are spreading to other categories such as rents,” economists at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. said in a note on Monday. “As of yet, this has largely not happened, supporting the Fed’s narrative that such inflationary pressures are transitory.”