Conagra Brands quarterly sales beat estimates By Reuters

(Reuters) – Conagra Brands (NYSE:) Inc reported slightly better-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday, even as it saw volume declines following the prior year’s surge in at-home food consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net sales decreased 16.7% to $2.74 billion in the fourth quarter, slightly above the $2.71 billion estimate analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
