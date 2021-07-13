Cintas Corporation Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Article content The Cincinnati-based industrial services company is again highlighted with a 90 score by the Disability Equality Index’s annual survey CINCINNATI — Cintas Corporation is pleased to announce that it has again been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” after receiving a high qualifying score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index®, the leading non-profit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Cintas’ recognition as a 90 Score company demonstrates its ongoing commitment to building and developing a widely diverse workforce that represents the communities in which the company does business across North America.

Article content “Cintas prides ourselves on developing a diverse workforce that reflects our community, and we’re honored to be recognized for the initiatives we have implemented to grow and support our employee-partners with disabilities,” Max Langenkamp, Cintas Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources, said. “Every employee-partner at Cintas brings a unique perspective to our work helping businesses get Ready for the Workday®. We’re pleased to again be recognized by this year’s Disability Equality Index, but we also acknowledge that we must continue to evolve our efforts to foster even greater inclusion and support.” This is the second straight year Cintas has participated in the Disability Equality Index’s process with the company earning “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” recognition both years with a 90 Score. Of the 191 businesses to qualify for the Disability Equality Index in 2021 with scores of 80 or above, Cintas was one of 81 companies to earn a score of 90 or higher. Further, it is one of two specialized industrial services firms to qualify for this year’s list. The Disability Equality Index is a joint initiative between the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN. It’s a comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool created by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its seventh year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. The 2021 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership

Enterprise-Wide Access

Employment Practices, including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention & advancement, and accommodations

Community Engagement

Supplier Diversity

Non-U.S. Operations (non-weighted factor) What They’re Saying about the 2021 Disability Equality Index Jill Houghton, Disability:IN President & Chief Executive Office

“We are so pleased to partner with 319 companies this year on the Disability Equality Index. Part of corporate commitment to disability inclusion is recognizing your stance and using it as an ‘aha moment’ to drive the business investments needed to scale change. Inclusion and accessibility cuts across the enterprise, from cultural representation in the workforce, to technology acceleration, to incorporating supply chain diversity. These are tangible opportunities that leading companies can leverage to create sustainable impact for their business and brand.”

Article content Maria Town, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) President and CEO

“The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities. It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we’re thrilled to see the progress being made today.” About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ – a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index. About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

Article content About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com. About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005731/en/ Contacts Michelle Goret, Vice President of Corporate Affairs

