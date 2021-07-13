China’s June soybean imports jump 11.6% from May on surging demand

Article content BEIJING — China’s soybean imports in June rose 11.6% from May, customs data showed on Tuesday, continuing the trend of resurgent demand in the world’s top buyer as it strives to meet meal demand for its burgeoning hog herds. China took in 10.72 million tonnes of soybeans in June, up from 9.61 million tonnes in May, and the third-highest monthly amount on record, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. While down 3.9% from a record 11.16 million tonnes a year earlier, the imports underline a surge this year in China’s soybean demand for soymeal to feed replenished hog herds after the decimation from African swine fever.

Article content In the first six months of 2021, China’s soybean imports climbed 8.7% from the same period a year earlier to 48.96 million tonnes. First half imports rose as “pig inventories recovered and demand for soymeal rose,” said Rosa Wang, analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd, an agriculture consultancy, adding that June arrivals were higher as some cargoes meant for May unloading slipped into last month. “Crushers also stepped up purchases due to worries of bean supplies later,” she said. Chinese crushers booked large volumes from top global supplier Brazil earlier in the year to profit from higher margins. Rains in Brazil slowed the harvest and exports of the oilseed earlier in the year, but shipments have picked up in recent months and delayed cargoes have started arriving.