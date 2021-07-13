China’s June copper imports fall for third month, hit by high prices

Article content

BEIJING — China’s copper imports fell for a third straight month in June, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices and sluggish manufacturing growth weighed on demand in the world’s top consumer of the metal.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products were 428,438 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 3.9% from 445,725 tonnes in May and down 34.7% from 656,483 tonnes in June 2020, then a monthly record.

“Due to high copper prices, imports were low as Chinese demand in Q2 was weak year-on-year,” said Tianyu He, a copper analyst with CRU Group. “Also the closed arbitrage window limited trading activities.”