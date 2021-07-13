China’s Giant Carbon Market to Finally Begin Trading This Week

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China’s national carbon market, which will become the world’s largest emissions trading system, will finally begin trading on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The system, which will initially cover more than 2,200 companies in China’s power sector, is now ready to commence operations, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private details. The marker has encountered a series of previous delays and missed a June 30 deadline to launch.