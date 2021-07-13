China H1 imports of crude oil fall, but iron ore, soybeans rise

Article content

China’s crude oil imports in the first half fell 3% over a year earlier, as an import quota shortage, refinery maintenance and rising global prices curbed buying.

But imports of soybeans, natural gas and iron ore rose in the first half from a year earlier, as the world’s second-biggest economy continued to recover from COVID-19 disruptions, General Administration of Customs data showed on Tuesday. KEY POINTS: * China Jan-June crude oil imports down 3% at 261 mln tonnes * China Jan-June soybean imports up 8.7% at 48.96 mln tonnes * China Jan-June natural gas imports up 23.8% at 59.82 mln T * China Jan-June iron ore imports up 2.6% at 561 mln tonnes * China Jan-June wheat imports up 60.1% at 5.37 mln tonnes * China Jan-June corn imports up 318.5% at 15.3 mln tonnes * China’s June iron ore imports lowest since May 2020 Preliminary table of commodity trade data TRADE/CN Below are comments from analysts on the commodities data. Comment on crude oil SANG XIAO, OIL ANALYST, SUBLIME CONSULTANCY “The y-o-y decline of crude oil imports in the first half of 2021 was due to the surging global oil prices and maintenance at oil refineries. We expect China’s crude oil imports to continue falling in the coming two months amid high oil prices and a cut of imports quotas at independent refineries.”