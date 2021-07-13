Chicago wheat futures climb on supply worries, corn eases

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with prices underpinned by a forecast of lower output in top supplier Russia and adverse weather hurting crops in the United States. Corn and soybeans eased. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2% to $6.35 a bushel, as of 0225 GMT. Corn lost 0.4% to $5.38-1/2 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.2% to $13.49-1/2 a bushel. Russia’s Sovecon agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday it had downgraded its forecast for the country’s 2021 wheat crop by 2.3 million tonnes to 82.3 million tonnes after lower-than-expected yields at the start of harvesting.

Article content Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter, supplying mainly to Africa and the Middle East, with the European Union as its main competitor. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a monthly report, slashed its harvest outlook for spring wheat, other than durum, by 41% year-on-year to 345 million bushels, putting it 25% below the average of analysts’ estimates. The agency, in a separate weekly report, said 16% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-or-excellent condition, down from 68% a year earlier and in line with forecasts. Corn futures were also underpinned by optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies, given declines in the size of Brazil’s corn harvest. The USDA on Monday lowered its estimate of Brazil’s 2020/21 corn production to 93 million tonnes, from 98.5 million a month earlier.