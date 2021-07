BOJ to offer cautiously upbeat view on economy as COVID curbs weigh

Article content TOKYO — The Bank of Japan will offer a cautiously optimistic view of the economy in fresh quarterly projections due on Friday, as renewed state of emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic hurt consumption and keep growth heavily reliant on overseas demand. The central bank will also unveil details of a new scheme to boost funding for activities aimed at battling climate change, putting it in line with its global counterparts stepping up efforts to deal with the economic fallout from climate risks.

At the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday, the BOJ is set to maintain its yield curve control (YCC) targets at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and 0% for 10-year bond yields. In new quarterly projections also due on Friday, the board is seen slashing its economic growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2022 from the current 4.0% estimate made three months ago, some sources have previously told Reuters. The cut will likely reflect weakness in consumption and the impact of new curbs imposed in Olympic host city Tokyo from Monday through August 22, which have dashed policymakers' hopes for a solid rebound in July-September growth. But the BOJ will stick to its view the economy is headed for a moderate recovery, and may slightly upgrade next fiscal year's growth forecast on expectations that steady vaccinations will spur pent-up demand, said separate sources familiar with its thinking.