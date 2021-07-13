Boeing Weaker Premarket On Report Of New Defect In Dreamliners By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Boeing (NYSE:) stock was down 0.5% in Tuesday’s premarket trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that a fresh production defect has emerged on its 787 Dreamliner planes.

The report said the company could slow down its previously disclosed monthly output of five planes as it addresses the quality issues.

Boeing expects the newly discovered defect to take at least three weeks to address, according to the WSJ report. That means its customers may not get new Dreamliners in time for what is usually the year’s peak travel season.

The company halted delivery of the wide-bodied jets to airlines nearly two months ago, after federal air-safety regulators rejected its proposals regarding how it inspects its jets for other production defects. It was the second time this year that it had had to pause deliveries.

The WSJ reported the Federal Aviation Administration as saying that the latest quality issue doesn’t pose an immediate safety threat. Relations between the FAA and its largest private-sector counterparty have come under increased scrutiny since revelations that Boeing’s lobbying had swayed FAA officials into a rapid approval of the 737 MAX aircraft despite technical issues that led to two fatal crashes.