BNY Mellon to provide ETF services for Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust By Cointelegraph

The bank of New York Mellon, America’s oldest bank, has signed an agreement with cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale Investments to provide a set of services to its flagship (BTC) investment product.

Grayscale officially announced Tuesday that it selected BNY Mellon (NYSE:) as an asset servicing provider for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a major digital currency investment product providing indirect exposure to Bitcoin.