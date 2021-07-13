Bitcoin drops below ‘critical’ level for avoiding a return to $31K — gold rises on inflation data By Cointelegraph

(BTC) fell to support which could determine a $30,000 retest on July 13 as bulls failed to make their case for fresh gains.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed another lackluster performance for BTC/USD on Tuesday, with local lows at $32,240 on Bitstamp.

BTC/USD (blue) vs. (orange) 1-hour line chart. Source: TradingView