Bit Mining raises $50M to take operations out of China By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
37

Bit Mining raises $50M to take operations out of China

Shenzhen-based crypto mining firm, Bit Mining, is raising $50 million to fund an expansion out of the Chinese market.

Announced on July 12, the firm has entered into an agreement with select institutional and accredited investors to raise $50 million through a private placement.