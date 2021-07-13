Bingbon Works With Advcash For More Fiat To Crypto Options By CoinQuora



Bingbon Works With Advcash For More Fiat To Crypto Options



Bingbon crypto trading exchange and Advcash are partnering up.

Together, they aim to simplify fiat to crypto transactions on the exchange.

Users on Bingbon can now buy and sell crypto with their cards using certain fiat currencies.

The social crypto trading exchange platform — Bingbon, is happy to announce its partnership with Advanced Cash (Advcash). The latter is a payment platform that supports multiple forms of payment solutions.

Specifically, Advcash provides fiat and crypto payments. It also accepts payment from plastic and virtual prepaid cards. Along with this, it even brings robust account security features, along with merchant tools, all on a single, easy-to-use environment.

Bingbon has been working to improve its user experience to make the platform run more smoothly and to further boost its reliability. The entity believes that Advcash is the way to go to meet this goal.

Moreover, the partnership ensures Bingbon users …

