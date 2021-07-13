Bindi Irwin Fun Facts

Go wild for this animal lover.
1.
To start, Bindi Irwin is the only daughter of the late wildlife conservationist and The Crocodile Hunter icon, Steve Irwin.
2.
Bindi’s dad actually named her after one of his favorite crocodiles. It can also be translated as “young girl” in some Indigenous Australian dialects.
4.
Bindi has kept her dad’s memory alive with sweet works of art like these:
5.
Just like her parents, Bindi is a huge animal lover.
7.
She appeared on The Crocodile Hunter as a kid and eventually got her very own spin-off show in 2005 called Bindi: The Jungle Girl.
8.
Bindi is currently starring alongside her family in Crikey! It’s the Irwins with three seasons on the air so far.
11.
She’s had roles in a few TV and movie productions including Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove, My Babysitter’s a Vampire and Return to Nim’s Island.
12.
In 2010, she launched a book series called Bindi Wildlife Adventures featuring an array of wildlife.
13.
Outside of her animal adventures, Bindi is talented on her feet and won Dancing with the Stars in 2015. Not to mention, she was only 17 at the time.
15.
She’s a doggo lover and has a four-legged friend named Piggy at home.
16.
Bindi met her husband Chandler while he was visiting the Australia Zoo in 2013. Cue the waterworks because her parents met the same exact way.
17.
The two soon got engaged in July 2019 and got hitched soon after in March 2020.
18.
Just one year later, Bindi officially became a mom and welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell into the world.
19.
Finally, Bindi advocates for mental health and spoke out about it recently when she decided to take a break from social media in June 2021. “Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronised. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness,” she said.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!