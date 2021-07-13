Biden to nominate House aide Trumka to serve on consumer safety commission -source

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate a House aide who has worked extensively on oversight and consumer issues to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a source told Reuters on Tuesday. Richard Trumka Jr. is general counsel and staff director of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. He was previously an assistant attorney general in the Consumer Protection Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Article content The subcommittee chaired by Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, has investigated a number of consumer product issues including the safety of baby food, dangerous pet collars and advertising for Alphabet Inc’s YouTube Kids. Trumka could not immediately be reached. An announcement of his planned nomination is set for as soon as Tuesday. The commission is currently divided 2-2 between Republicans and Democrats. The White House announced on July 2 that Biden planned to nominate Alexander Hoehn-Saric, a Democrat who is chief counsel for the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Consumer Protection, to chair the CPSC, along with a lawyer at the agency for another commissioner slot.