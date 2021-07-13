Biden nominates ex-Senator Flake as ambassador to Turkey By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
34

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Republican former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey.

“Given the strategic importance of the United States’ relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination,” Flake said in a statement.

“This is a pivotal post at an important time for both of our countries,” he said.

Flake served as a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

