Australian government awards $4M in grants to two blockchain startups By Cointelegraph

Australian government awards $4M in grants to two blockchain startups
Australia’s Minister for Industry, Science and Technology announced 5.6 million Australian dollars ($4.2 million) in grants to two blockchain-focused companies, including traceability firm Everledger and technology consulting startup Convergence.tech.
Everledger, a company focused on building a global registry for diamonds, has received 3 million AUD ($2.2 million) to investigate blockchain technology’s use cases for creating digital certifications for critical minerals through the extraction and movement phases. As previously reported, the firm was deploying blockchain technology by software giant IBM (NYSE:) for a transparency platform for the diamond industry.
