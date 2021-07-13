Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.02% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.02%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nearmap Ltd (ASX:), which rose 14.36% or 0.285 points to trade at 2.270 at the close. Meanwhile, Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) added 6.92% or 0.055 points to end at 0.850 and Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.76% or 0.140 points to 2.570 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.26% or 0.38 points to trade at 4.22 at the close. Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.93% or 0.060 points to end at 1.990 and Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.46% or 0.015 points to 0.595.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 735 to 595 and 410 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.14% to 12.245.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.31% or 5.60 to $1811.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.58% or 0.43 to hit $74.53 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.57% or 0.43 to trade at $75.59 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.25% to 0.7494, while AUD/JPY rose 0.25% to 82.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.263.