Asian Stocks Eye Mixed Start, Yields Up After CPI: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — Asian stocks are set for a mixed start after Wall Street fell from a record and bond yields rose following a surprise U.S. inflation jump that stirred the debate on how long Federal Reserve policy can stay ultra-loose. Futures slipped in Japan and Hong Kong Wednesday and were little changed in Australia. The S&P 500 slipped for the first time in three trading sessions as traders digested a release showing the highest inflation since 2008 as well as mixed earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Tech shares were relatively resilient and the Nasdaq 100 little changed.

Article content The Treasury yield curve saw volatility Tuesday. Weak demand for the monthly 30-year bond auction unleashed a bout of steepening that reversed a flattening move spurred by hot June inflation readings. The dollar jumped. The June U.S. inflation print topped all forecasts and pointed to higher costs associated with the reopening from the pandemic. Fed officials have said they expect such pressures to be transitory but some commentators see a risk of more durable increases that could force a quicker-than-expected reduction in stimulus. Traders will be scrutinizing testimony due from Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week. “This is not going to be music to the Fed’s ears,” Saira Malik, chief investment officer of global equities at Nuveen, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “The Fed is going to be acknowledging that inflation is going to be running hotter going forward. We’re also dealing with peak earnings growth in the second quarter and also the delta variant. That makes for a tough climb in the second half of this year.”

Article content The spread of the more contagious Covid-19 variant is hampering the recovery from the pandemic in some parts of the world. Oil touched the highest price in more than 2 1/2 years as prospects of an imminent flood of crude exports from Iran and other major producers waned while the International Energy Agency warned of a deepening supply crunch. For more market commentary, follow the MLIV blog. Here are some events to watch this week: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s latest interest rate policy WednesdayBank of Korea monetary decision ThursdayChina second-quarter GDP, key economic indicators ThursdayFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee to deliver the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress ThursdayBank of Japan interest rate decision Friday

Article content These are some of the main moves in financial markets: Stocks S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%Nasdaq 100 futures were stable. The Nasdaq 100 was little changedNikkei 225 futures dipped 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changedHang Seng Index futures slipped 0.1% Currencies The Japanese yen was at 110.63 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4792 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro traded at $1.1780 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.42% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude was at $75.15 a barrel after rising 1.6%Gold was at $1,807.63 an ounce ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

