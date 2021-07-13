Ashley Graham Is Pregnant Again And She Looks Radiant

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”
Here’s Ashley Graham: supermodel, fountain of body-positivity wisdom, and overall hot girl summer icon.
Anyway, Ashley’s married to videographer Justin Ervin, and in January 2020, they had their first baby, a boy named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. On Father’s Day, she posted the cutest pictures of the two of them.
AND today is a very special day, because Ashley has shared that she and Justin are expecting baby no. 2!
Ashley’s actually spoken about wanting a second baby before.
And, while guest-hosting The Ellen Degeneres Show back in April, she mentioned to Amy Schumer that she was actively “working on” expanding her family.
CONGRATS, Ashley and Justin!!!
