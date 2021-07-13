Ashley Graham Is Pregnant Again And She Looks Radiant

“I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Here’s Ashley Graham: supermodel, fountain of body-positivity wisdom, and overall hot girl summer icon.


Anyway, Ashley’s married to videographer Justin Ervin, and in January 2020, they had their first baby, a boy named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. On Father’s Day, she posted the cutest pictures of the two of them.

AND today is a very special day, because Ashley has shared that she and Justin are expecting baby no. 2!

Ashley’s actually spoken about wanting a second baby before.


Last February, she told WSJ. Magazine, “I would get pregnant yesterday if I could,” adding, “I’ve ‘accidentally’ had unprotected sex while I’m ovulating just to see if I can while I’m breastfeeding.”

And, while guest-hosting The Ellen Degeneres Show back in April, she mentioned to Amy Schumer that she was actively “working on” expanding her family.

“Like, in this moment currently working on it.”

CONGRATS, Ashley and Justin!!!


