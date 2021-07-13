Apollo co-founder Harris plans to raise own fund – Bloomberg News

Article content

Joshua Harris, co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, is looking to raise his own fund, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Harris, who founded Apollo along with Leon Black and Marc Rowan in 1990, will step down from his day-to-day role at the firm when its merger with annuities provider Athene Holding Ltd closes next year, Apollo said in May.

Harris told Bloomberg through a spokesperson statement that he is “not fundraising,” has “no other specific plans” and will remain focused on his work at Apollo.