Another Financial Entity Cuts Ties With Binance Exchange By CoinQuora



Another Financial Entity Cuts Ties With Binance Exchange



Binance faces yet another consequence to UK’s ever-tightening crypto regulations.

Clear Junction has begun to suspend its services on the Binance.

This decision came after the FDA’s word about Binance having to stop all activity in the UK.

Global payment solutions provider — Clear Junction, has taken after many other financial entities around the world by cutting off ties with Binance. In detail, Clear Junction has put a suspension on facilitating payment to Binance.

This decision came right after UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FDA) made it clear that Binance could not conduct its activities in the country. Hence, Clean Junction, with its office in London made the decision to suspend its services for the crypto exchange.

The firm even made a statement saying,