AML compliance mandatory for foreign crypto exchanges, says Korean regulator By Cointelegraph

AML compliance mandatory for foreign crypto exchanges, says Korean regulator

Matilda Colman
Eun Sung-soo, chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC), has said that foreign crypto exchanges that deal in the Korean won must comply with the country’s Anti-Money Laundering standards.

According to The Korea Herald on Tuesday, Eun made these comments while fielding questions from lawmakers about the FSC’s plans to regulate crypto exchange giant Binance.