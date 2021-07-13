American Airlines sees first positive cash build since pandemic began

Article content

American Airlines said on Tuesday it expects its average daily cash build rate for the second quarter to be about $1 million per day, the first positive quarter since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early in the pandemic, the airline said it was burning about $100 million a day. American expects to end the second quarter with about $21.3 billion in total available liquidity. (https://bit.ly/3wD1gfR)

U.S. air travel demand has been rising steadily for months as more Americans get vaccinated and travel restrictions ease.

Shares rose 1% to $20.21 in extended trade as the company said it expects to report a quarterly net loss of between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, excluding net special items.

“While that is certainly a large loss, it is our smallest such loss since the start of the pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker said in a letter.

Analysts on average estimated a loss of $1.53 billion in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)