America Movil second-quarter net profit more than doubles to 42.8 billion pesos By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday that its second quarter net profit more than doubled to 42.8 billion pesos ($2.1 billion) compared with the same period a year earlier.

The latest figures compared with a net profit of 19.5 billion pesos between April and June of 2020.

The company’s revenues rose 0.4% to 252.5 billion pesos from 251.58 billion pesos during the year-earlier period.

($1= 19.9470 pesos at end-June)