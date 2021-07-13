America Movil second-quarter net profit more than doubles to 42.8 billion pesos By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
31

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company’s corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday that its second quarter net profit more than doubled to 42.8 billion pesos ($2.1 billion) compared with the same period a year earlier.

The latest figures compared with a net profit of 19.5 billion pesos between April and June of 2020.

The company’s revenues rose 0.4% to 252.5 billion pesos from 251.58 billion pesos during the year-earlier period.

($1= 19.9470 pesos at end-June)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR