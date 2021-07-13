A New Legacy Red Carpet Fashion

By
Bradly Lamb
28

This red carpet was giving me all the feels.

Scroll below to see what everyone wore to the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere!

Zendaya in a Moschino top and shorts set


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Raven-Symoné Pearman-Maday and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

LeBron James and daughter Zhuri James


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

LeBron James and wife Savannah Brinson with their daughter, Zhuri James


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

G-Eazy


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Terry Crews


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Maddie Ziegler


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Mackenzie Ziegler


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Sisters Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Sandra Jacqueline Denton and Cheryl Renee James of Salt-N-Pepa


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

John Legend


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Aminé


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Big Freedia


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Anthony Davis and daughter Nala Davis


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Wood Harris


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Connie Britton


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Klay Thompson


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Chris Bosh


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Chris Bosh and wife Adrienne Bosh


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Sky Katz


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Malcolm D. Lee


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Ceyair J Wright


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Mary Mouser


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Which look was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

