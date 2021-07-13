A New Legacy Red Carpet Fashion

This red carpet was giving me all the feels.
Scroll below to see what everyone wore to the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere!
Zendaya in a Moschino top and shorts set
Raven-Symoné Pearman-Maday and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday
LeBron James and daughter Zhuri James
LeBron James and wife Savannah Brinson with their daughter, Zhuri James
G-Eazy
Rachel Lindsay
Terry Crews
Maddie Ziegler
Mackenzie Ziegler
Sisters Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler
Sandra Jacqueline Denton and Cheryl Renee James of Salt-N-Pepa
John Legend
Aminé
Big Freedia
Garcelle Beauvais
Anthony Davis and daughter Nala Davis
Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle
Wood Harris
Connie Britton
Klay Thompson
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Chris Bosh
Chris Bosh and wife Adrienne Bosh
Sky Katz
Malcolm D. Lee
Ceyair J Wright
Mary Mouser
Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green
Which look was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!
