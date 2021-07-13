4 Downgraded Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs By StockNews



© Reuters. 4 Downgraded Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs



As earnings season kicks into gear and more economic data gets released this week, we could see some volatility in the markets. That’s why investors should avoid stocks that have been recently downgraded to a Sell or Strong Sell by our POWR Ratings system. Accolade (ACCD), Borr Drilling (BORR), Livent Corporation (NYSE:), and LiveXLive Media (LIVX) are four such companies.With the market closing lower today as investors digested corporate earnings reports and higher-than-anticipated inflation data, now is a good time to make sure you are invested in the right stocks. But, avoiding the wrong stocks is just as important.

That’s why investors should consider a stock’s POWR Ratings when making investment decisions. The POWR ratings take into account 118 different factors when assigning ratings. Investors should make sure to avoid stocks that are rated a Sell or Strong Sell.

Four notable stocks, Accolade (ACCD), Borr Drilling (BORR), Livent Corporation (LTHM), and LiveXLive Media (LIVX), were just recently downgraded to Strong Sell ratings and should be avoided.

