3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy Now By StockNews

The stock market is in a challenging place as the indices are at all-time highs, yet many individual stocks are lagging. This simply means that it's a stock picker's market.

The POWR Ratings are one tool to keep you on the right side of the market. Stocks upgraded to Strong Buys have outperformed the market by a significant margin.

Below, we provide a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Arrow Electronics (ARW), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).

ARW is one of the top global electronic components specialists. ARW makes electronic components along with enterprise computing solutions. ARW’s value-added services are a legitimate revenue driver in addition to the company’s electronic components. In total, ARW has more than 150,000 customers.

ARW has an A POWR Rating. This is the highest possible grade, indicating ARW is a Strong Buy. The stock has Bs in the Value and Growth components of the POWR Ratings. ARW has Cs in the Sentiment and Stability components. Click here to find out how ARW grades out in the remainder of the POWR Rating components such as Quality and Momentum.

