21Shares partners with German brokerage to offer crypto ETPs for savings accounts By Cointelegraph

21Shares partners with German brokerage to offer crypto ETPs for savings accounts
Investment product issuer 21Shares has joined forces with comdirect, a leading online brokerage in Germany, to bring its cryptocurrency exchange-traded products, or ETPs, to savings accounts.
The partnership means that comdirect’s nearly 3 million customers will be able to integrate physically-backed crypto ETPs into their Spar savings accounts. 21Shares claims this is the first such instance where investors can gain crypto exposure in their savings accounts.
