17 states urge U.S. agency to set child car seat side impact standards By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The attorneys general of 17 states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday urged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to adopt long delayed side-impact standards for child car seats.
Congress first called on the agency to set the standards 20 years ago. The states led by New York and Connecticut in a letter also urged NHTSA to mandate all car seat labels include guidance that every child should remain in car seats until exceeding the its height or weight maximum.
