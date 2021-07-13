15 Facts About Sophia Di Martino From “Loki”

BRB, gotta binge all of Flowers on Netflix.
You know Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in Loki on Disney+.
So, without further ado, here are 15 fun facts about Sophia Di Martino:
1.
Sophia took inspiration for Sylvie’s fighting style from Charlize Theron’s performance in Atomic Blonde.
2.
Her very first acting gig was a guest spot on the long-running BBC series Holby City, and she later returned as a regular.
3.
Her big breakout role was Amy in the Channel Four/Netflix series Flowers.
4.
She was pregnant with her first child when she made her audition tape for Loki, and she was so good that she landed the role without having to do an in-person audition.
5.
To prepare for her role as nurse Gemma Pennant on The Royal Today, she hung out at hospitals and studied the staff members’ movements.
6.
Since Sophia was postpartum while filming Loki, costume designer Christine Wada modified her Sylvie costume with hidden zippers so she could breastfeed easily.
8.
To prepare for her role as Sylvie, she studied all of Tom Hiddleston’s work as Loki then promptly forgot it all.
9.
As a kid, she knew she wanted to be an actor and would make her sister put on plays with her at home.
10.
She’s a writer and director as well as an actor.
11.
You can hear her playing the flute in Episode 5 of Flowers.
12.
It was important to her that Sylvie’s costume was practical for moving around and fighting — which included not wearing heels.
13.
Her first major movie role was Carol in the Beatles-inspired musical Yesterday (2019).
14.
Sophia previously worked with Loki director Kate Herron on the short film Smear.
15.
And finally, though she didn’t know exactly what the role was at the time, her audition scene turned into the iconic train conversation between Sylvie and Loki.
