15 Facts About Sophia Di Martino From “Loki”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
35

BRB, gotta binge all of Flowers on Netflix.

You know Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in Loki on Disney+.


Marvel / Via Disney+

And if you haven’t watched Loki yet, this is your sign to get on it!

Sophia is a newcomer to the MCU, but fans are already obsessed with her.


John Phillips / Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

I mean, we have no choice but to stan.

So, without further ado, here are 15 fun facts about Sophia Di Martino:

1.

Sophia took inspiration for Sylvie’s fighting style from Charlize Theron’s performance in Atomic Blonde.


Focus Features / Via giphy.com

She told CNET, “We wanted Sylvie to be a brawler; we didn’t want her to be too elegant in the way she fights because that’s Loki’s thing.”

2.

Her very first acting gig was a guest spot on the long-running BBC series Holby City, and she later returned as a regular.

3.

Her big breakout role was Amy in the Channel Four/Netflix series Flowers.


Endemol Shine UK / Via Netflix

Amy is a withdrawn musician who falls in love with a woman named Abigail, played by Georgina Campbell. 

4.

She was pregnant with her first child when she made her audition tape for Loki, and she was so good that she landed the role without having to do an in-person audition.


Marvel / Via Disney+

“You never get a job of this size off a tape, usually. My agent couldn’t believe it,” she told Hollywood Reporter

5.

To prepare for her role as nurse Gemma Pennant on The Royal Today, she hung out at hospitals and studied the staff members’ movements.


ITV / Via youtube.com

She joked to the BBC, “People are thinking, why is that girl walking up and down corridors copying the way we walk?”

6.

Since Sophia was postpartum while filming Loki, costume designer Christine Wada modified her Sylvie costume with hidden zippers so she could breastfeed easily.

7.

She worked with Will Sharpe, her long-term partner and co-parent, on Flowers.


Endemol Shine UK / Via Netflix

He wrote and directed the series, and both of them played key characters.  

8.

To prepare for her role as Sylvie, she studied all of Tom Hiddleston’s work as Loki then promptly forgot it all.


Marvel / Via Disney+

She told Marvel.com, “I forgot all about that and tried to create something unique.” 

9.

As a kid, she knew she wanted to be an actor and would make her sister put on plays with her at home.

10.

She’s a writer and director as well as an actor.

11.

You can hear her playing the flute in Episode 5 of Flowers.


Endemol Shine UK / Via Netflix

She’s credited as part of the music department.

12.

It was important to her that Sylvie’s costume was practical for moving around and fighting — which included not wearing heels.


Marvel / Via Disney+

“You can’t walk in them, nevermind kick butt in them,” she told ET Canada.

13.

Her first major movie role was Carol in the Beatles-inspired musical Yesterday (2019).


Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

Carol is one of Jack’s friends who doesn’t remember who the Beatles are. Sophia worked with Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran, and Lily James.

14.

Sophia previously worked with Loki director Kate Herron on the short film Smear.


Kate Herron / Via kateherron.com

Sophia starred in the horror comedy as a woman going in for her first pap smear. 

15.

And finally, though she didn’t know exactly what the role was at the time, her audition scene turned into the iconic train conversation between Sylvie and Loki.


Marvel / Via Disney+

“There was a very short scene between two people — Bob and Sara — on a train,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR