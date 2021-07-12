Zloty underperforms on raised inflation projections and dovish cenbank messages

BUDAPEST — The Polish zloty slipped on

Monday, underperforming its peers, as dovish messages from the

central bank governor coupled with raised inflation projections

pressured the currency.

The zloty weakened 0.26% to 4.5570 per euro after

Adam Glapinski stuck to his dovish tone in a press conference on

Friday, insisting that the central bank would not rush into any

decisions about tightening policy.

On Monday the Polish central bank published its latest

inflation report, showing a higher central path for inflation

and GDP in 2021 than previously forecast.

Unlike its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the National

Bank of Poland (NBP) kept rates unchanged at record lows last

week, arguing that the increase in inflation is temporary.

Some market participants could disagree with the NPB about

the temporary nature of inflation and “will focus on Poland’s

deeply negative real interest rate, and get more bearish on the

exchange rate,” Commerzbank wrote.

“This is likely to be one source of pressure on the zloty

during the coming year.”

The Czech crown and the Hungarian forint were

steady after touching near 2-month lows last week when worries

over new coronavirus variants and global inflation waves hit

risk appetite. The currencies regained some losses on Friday.

The forint edged up 0.03% to 355.50 per euro.

Global market uncertainties could keep pressuring the

forint, CIB Bank wrote.

In order for the forint to be significantly stronger, the

central bank needs to become “much more aggressive, as

delivering the rate hike already priced in by markets apparently

cannot strengthen the currency substantially,” they added.

The Hungarian central bank raised its benchmark rate by 30

basis points at its June meeting and said that it has launched a

cycle of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest down 0.47%,

Prague down 0.07%, while Warsaw edged up 0.05%.

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason

Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

