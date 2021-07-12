Zloty underperforms on raised inflation projections and dovish cenbank messages

Article content
BUDAPEST — The Polish zloty slipped on
Monday, underperforming its peers, as dovish messages from the
central bank governor coupled with raised inflation projections
pressured the currency.
The zloty weakened 0.26% to 4.5570 per euro after
Adam Glapinski stuck to his dovish tone in a press conference on
Friday, insisting that the central bank would not rush into any
decisions about tightening policy.
On Monday the Polish central bank published its latest
inflation report, showing a higher central path for inflation
Article content
and GDP in 2021 than previously forecast.
Unlike its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the National
Bank of Poland (NBP) kept rates unchanged at record lows last
week, arguing that the increase in inflation is temporary.
Some market participants could disagree with the NPB about
the temporary nature of inflation and “will focus on Poland’s
deeply negative real interest rate, and get more bearish on the
exchange rate,” Commerzbank wrote.
“This is likely to be one source of pressure on the zloty
during the coming year.”
The Czech crown and the Hungarian forint were
steady after touching near 2-month lows last week when worries
over new coronavirus variants and global inflation waves hit
risk appetite. The currencies regained some losses on Friday.
Article content
The forint edged up 0.03% to 355.50 per euro.
Global market uncertainties could keep pressuring the
forint, CIB Bank wrote.
In order for the forint to be significantly stronger, the
central bank needs to become “much more aggressive, as
delivering the rate hike already priced in by markets apparently
cannot strengthen the currency substantially,” they added.
The Hungarian central bank raised its benchmark rate by 30
basis points at its June meeting and said that it has launched a
cycle of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest down 0.47%,
Prague down 0.07%, while Warsaw edged up 0.05%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1049 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
Article content
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1155.28 1156.040 -0.07% +12.48
0 %
.BUX Budapes 47929.8 48157.57 -0.47% +13.83
t 1 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2252.83 2251.78 +0.05% +13.55
%
.BETI Buchare 11870.1 11870.90 -0.01% +21.05
st 3 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1951.60 1954.03 -0.12% +12.21
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 562.28 561.27 +0.18% +25.64
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.06 1.36 1.61 0.66
Rep
Hungary 1.68 2.04 2.21 1.06
Poland 0.32 0.43 0.64 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
