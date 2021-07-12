Yuan rebounds from 2-1/2-month low, market shifts attention to Q2 GDP data

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan rebounded from a

2-1/2-month low against the dollar on Monday as the market

awaited second-quarter growth data for more clues on policy

direction, after the central bank cut reserve requirements to

prop up the economy.

The yuan had softened to its weakest level since late April

on Friday after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut the amount

of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1

trillion yuan ($6.48 trillion) in long-term liquidity to

underpin a post-COVID economic recovery that is starting to lose

momentum.

While the move was flagged a few days earlier, the size of

the cut was larger than expected, raising some concerns ahead of

the release of June activity data and Q2 gross domestic product

(GDP) figures on Thursday. However, most analysts did not think

the cut in itself signaled a shift to an easier policy stance.

“Last week’s cut in the RRR suggests the economy is slowing

more than desired and so there are downside risks to this week’s

real sector data,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at

Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note.

“We also suspect the PBOC will tolerate a weaker yuan, which

would be a natural by-product of its easing stance.”

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate

at a more than two-week low of 6.4785 per dollar, 30

pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4755.

Traders and analysts said Monday’s midpoint fixing came in

much weaker than their forecasts, and it was 46 pips weaker than

Reuters’ estimate of 6.4739 per dollar.

However, the spot yuan didn’t follow the weakening trend.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4743 at midday, 48 pips stronger than the

previous late session close.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said

instead of gauging impact on the market from higher liquidity

against the backdrop of the RRR cut, markets should pay more

attention to this week’s data as evidence for the health of the

broader economy.

“If the upcoming China hard data for June and Q2 GDP

justified PBOC’s concern, a re-pricing of China growth slowing

towards its annual target at around 6% will likely push the RMB

to above the 6.5 handle,” Cheung said.

“Such case could open the door for PBOC’s further easing and

pose downside pressure on the RMB.”

Though China’s decision to pump more liquidity into the

financial system has dragged bond yields lower, many traders

said its interest rate advantage over most major economies

persisted and should continue to attract foreign capital

inflows, supporting the yuan.

The yield gap between China’s 10-year government bonds

and their U.S. counterpart stood at 163

basis points on Monday morning, the narrowest level since July

1, according to Refinitiv data.

China’s primary interbank money rates fell while treasury

futures rose on Monday morning, following the RRR cut. The

benchmark 10-year government bond futures for September delivery

gained 0.27% by midday.

The global dollar index rose to 92.193 at midday from

the previous close of 92.147, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.478 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4785 6.4755 -0.05%

Spot yuan 6.4743 6.4791 0.07%

Divergence from -0.06%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.83%

Spot change since 2005 27.84%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.16 98.06 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.193 92.147 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.478 -0.06%

*

Offshore 6.6422 -2.46%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

($1 = 0.1543 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

