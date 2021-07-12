Yields hold above five-month lows before auctions

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields eased on
Monday but held above five-month lows reached last week ahead of
a Treasury sale of $120 billion in new coupon-bearing supply.
Treasury yields fell quickly last week as investors worried
that job growth will be slow and that the spread of new variants
of the coronavirus could result in new business shutdowns.
Analysts say that much of the move was likely technical,
however, with investors covering short trades and pouring cash
into Treasury exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Many investors were caught “offsides” said Tom di Galoma, a
managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Now,
“you’ve got some profit taking that’s taking place with supply
coming,” he said.
The Treasury will sell $58 billion in three-year notes and
$38 billion in 10-year notes on Monday, followed by $24 billion
in 30-year bonds on Tuesday.
Demand for the longer-dated notes will be watched to see if
buyers step in at the lower yields.
Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at
1.344%, after falling to 1.250% on Thursday, the lowest since
Feb. 16. Thirty-year bond yields were at 1.967%,
after touching 1.856% on Thursday, the lowest since Feb. 2.
Ten-year yields have dropped from 1.544% on June 25 and
30-year yields are down from 2.177% over the same time frame.
Investors will also be watching consumer price inflation
data on Tuesday for any indications that price pressures may be
becoming embedded in the economy. The Federal Reserve has said
that recent inflation increases are likely to be temporary.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that
core inflation increased by 0.4% in June, with a year-on-year
increase of 4%.
July 12 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005
Two-year note 99-212/256 0.2127 -0.004
Three-year note 99-152/256 0.3899 -0.008
Five-year note 100-120/256 0.7785 -0.008
Seven-year note 101 1.1004 -0.012
10-year note 102-148/256 1.3443 -0.012
20-year bond 105-236/256 1.8906 -0.012
30-year bond 109-44/256 1.9671 -0.015
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 -0.75
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.00 0.00
spread
(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)