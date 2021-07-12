Yields hold above five-month lows before auctions

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields eased on

Monday but held above five-month lows reached last week ahead of

a Treasury sale of $120 billion in new coupon-bearing supply.

Treasury yields fell quickly last week as investors worried

that job growth will be slow and that the spread of new variants

of the coronavirus could result in new business shutdowns.

Analysts say that much of the move was likely technical,

however, with investors covering short trades and pouring cash

into Treasury exchange-traded funds (ETFs).