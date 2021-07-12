Yields hold above five-month lows before auctions

Matilda Colman
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields eased on

Monday but held above five-month lows reached last week ahead of

a Treasury sale of $120 billion in new coupon-bearing supply.

Treasury yields fell quickly last week as investors worried

that job growth will be slow and that the spread of new variants

of the coronavirus could result in new business shutdowns.

Analysts say that much of the move was likely technical,

however, with investors covering short trades and pouring cash

into Treasury exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Many investors were caught “offsides” said Tom di Galoma, a

managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. Now,

“you’ve got some profit taking that’s taking place with supply

coming,” he said.

The Treasury will sell $58 billion in three-year notes and

$38 billion in 10-year notes on Monday, followed by $24 billion

in 30-year bonds on Tuesday.

Demand for the longer-dated notes will be watched to see if

buyers step in at the lower yields.

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at

1.344%, after falling to 1.250% on Thursday, the lowest since

Feb. 16. Thirty-year bond yields were at 1.967%,

after touching 1.856% on Thursday, the lowest since Feb. 2.

Ten-year yields have dropped from 1.544% on June 25 and

30-year yields are down from 2.177% over the same time frame.

Investors will also be watching consumer price inflation

data on Tuesday for any indications that price pressures may be

becoming embedded in the economy. The Federal Reserve has said

that recent inflation increases are likely to be temporary.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that

core inflation increased by 0.4% in June, with a year-on-year

increase of 4%.

July 12 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005

Two-year note 99-212/256 0.2127 -0.004

Three-year note 99-152/256 0.3899 -0.008

Five-year note 100-120/256 0.7785 -0.008

Seven-year note 101 1.1004 -0.012

10-year note 102-148/256 1.3443 -0.012

20-year bond 105-236/256 1.8906 -0.012

30-year bond 109-44/256 1.9671 -0.015

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 -0.75

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.00 0.00

spread

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

