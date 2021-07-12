Woori becomes latest major Korean bank to announce crypto custody services By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
According to a July 11 report from The Korean Economic Daily, the group’s banking unit, Woori Woori Financial Group has become the latest major South Korean financial institution to announce it will launch digital asset custody services.

Bank, is partnering with Bitcoin-based fintech solution firm, Coinplug, to establish a digital asset custody joint venture, dubbed D-Custody.