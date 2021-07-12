Why “Black Widow” Has The Best Opening Credits

🚨🚨WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!🚨🚨
If you’ve seen Black Widow, you already know that one of the most impactful and intense moments of the film actually comes near the beginning.
I’m talking about the opening credits, which show young Yelena and Natasha, along with other young girls, being separated and brought to the Red Room.
The credits, which go on to show girls being cycled through the Red Room training, some being tested on and dying, and then going on to become assasins, are extremely haunting and dark, especially for a Marvel film.
People really loved the opening credits, calling them “some of the best and darkest I’ve ever seen.”
Others say they’d watch a whole film just on the credits, which…same.
They also said it elevated it above most of the other Marvel movies…
First of all, in an inspired soundtrack choice, the credits are backed by Malia J’s cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” which is a haunting rendition of the classic song.
Like, it’s not easy to cover a Nirvana song. And Malia J’s is somehow better than the original.
The way the credits were editing was also very stylistic —almost like a murder documentary.
And their grainy editing also made it feel like an homage to the comics and spy films/documentaries.
But it’s not just that the credits are well-done or haunting. While fictional/set in a world with super-serums and mind control, the entire story of Black Widow is about human trafficking of young girls around the world.
We also get a good 13 minutes of Yelena and Natasha as children before the credits, making us even more attached to them and their bond as siblings, which makes this scene even more impactful.
All in all, no shade to Marvel, but it doesn’t feel like a part of a Marvel film, which can tackle extremely serious topics bit often intercuts them with humor and action.
