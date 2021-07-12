Which Infrastructure Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Johnson Controls vs. Jacobs Engineering: Which Infrastructure Stock is a Better Buy?



Because a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan supported by President Biden is expected to hit the U.S. Senate floor for a vote in the near term, the infrastructure industry is attracting significant investor attention. This, along with a fast-paced reopening of infrastructure activities after a prolonged pause, should benefit infrastructure companies Johnson Controls (NYSE:) and Jacobs Engineering (J) in the coming months. But read on to learn which of these stocks is a better buy now.Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:) are two important players in the engineering and construction industry. JCI is an Ireland-based company that provides building products and technology solutions, offering air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. J offers interior construction management, scientific research and testing, architecture, engineering, and operations and maintenance services. J is based in Pasadena, Calif. Both companies serve industrial, commercial, and governmental clients worldwide.

With an overall grade of C-minus for the quality of U.S. infrastructure given by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), President Biden proposed $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending over he next eight years will be used to repair and rebuild water conduits, roads and bridges, build EV charging stations, upgrade broadband infrastructure and support renewable energy to achieve long-term sustainability goals. Because the bipartisan infrastructure plan is expected to be voted on in the U.S. Senate soon, investors are now focusing on the infrastructure sector. Moreover, rising infrastructure activities with the reopening of the economy and increasing demand for smart building technology and design services are buoying investor sentiment about the industry’s growth prospects. The global construction market is expected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach $14.4 trillion by 2026. So, with that, we believe both JCI and J should benefit substantially in the coming months.

While J lost 4.9% over the past month, JCI surged 4.8%. And in terms of past nine months’ performance, JCI is a clear winner with 63% gains versus J’s 35.6% returns. So, which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews