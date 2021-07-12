Which Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews



EVgo (EVGO) and ChargePoint (CHPT) are market participants in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure segment. This industry is expected to attract massive investments from governments and institutions making the two stocks enticing long-term bets for retail investors right now. But which stock is currently the better buy?.The world is shifting towards clean energy solutions and electric vehicle (EV) companies are at the forefront of this change. The EV market is forecast to reach 233.9 million units by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%.

The Biden administration is supporting this growth by providing EV infrastructure companies with financial support in the form of subsidies and grants to accelerate this shift. It includes a plan to allocate $174 billion for EV market makers to set up over 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

This business vertical is bound to attract massive investments from shareholders as well as financial institutions. Keeping these factors in mind, let’s see which EV infrastructure stock between EVgo (EVGO) and ChargePoint (CHPT) will be a better long-term bet right now.

