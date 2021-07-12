Wheat lingers near 11-day high after USDA cuts harvest forecast

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged up on Tuesday on concerns about global shortages after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its harvest forecast, pushing prices towards a near two-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $6.41-3/4 a bushel by 0117 GMT, having closed 4.2% firmer on Monday when prices hit a July 2 high of $6.45 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were up 0.1% at $13.52-1/4 a bushel, near the session high of $13.55-1/2 a bushel – the highest since July 6. Soybeans firmed 0.7% on Monday.

Article content * The most active corn futures were down 0.4% at $5.31 a bushel, having gained 3.1% in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly report, slashed its harvest outlook for spring wheat, other than durum, by 41% year-on-year to 345 million bushels, putting it 25% below the average of analysts’ estimates. * The USDA, in a separate weekly report, said 16% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-or-excellent condition, down from 68% a year earlier and in line with forecasts. * The USDA raised its monthly forecast for the U.S. corn harvest and left its soybean crop estimate unchanged. * In the weekly report on crop conditions, the agency raised its good-to-excellent rating for corn by one percentage point from last week, matching market expectations.