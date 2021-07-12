Wheat futures rally after U.S. slashes harvest estimates

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. wheat futures climbed on Monday on lower-than-expected production estimates for domestic crops damaged by searing weather and drought, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures also jumped. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly report, slashed its harvest outlook for spring wheat other than durum by 41% from last year to 345 million bushels, putting it 25% below the average of analysts’ estimates. The supply includes hard red spring wheat, grown in the Dakotas to make artisan breads, bagels and pizza crust.

Article content The USDA, in a separate weekly report, said 16% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good or excellent condition, down from 68% a year earlier after heat and dryness hit growing areas. “They really slashed that spring wheat crop, more than many of us expected they would,” said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist for Zaner Group. Extreme weather may further fuel global food inflation and is a blow to grain farmers who have struggled with labor shortages and higher transportation costs during the pandemic. The U.S. durum crop, used to make pasta, was pegged at 37.2 million bushels, down 46% from 2020 and 34% below analysts’ estimates. “The combined other spring and durum number was incredibly low,” said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for Futures International.