Walmart’s Flipkart to Raise Funding at $40 Billion Value

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Flipkart has completed a fundraising round valuing the Indian online retailer at about $40 billion, with main owner Walmart Inc. joining investors including SoftBank Group Corp. in injecting almost $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Blackstone Group Inc.-backed Antara Capital and half-a-dozen several sovereign wealth and pension funds are also participating, the people said, asking not to be named as the deal isn’t public. Those include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the country’s sovereign fund ADQ, Singapore’s GIC Pte, Qatar Investment Authority and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.The funding round is a boon for Flipkart and U.S. retail giant Walmart, which bought a majority of the Indian company three years ago for $16 billion and has been working toward an initial public offering for the business. It has since carved out the payments arm PhonePe from Flipkart, a unit that could be valued at close to $10 billion, the people said.