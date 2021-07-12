Virgin Galactic Rises Premarket; Did Global, Tencent Music Fall By Investing.com

Prothena (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7% after Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NYSE:) said it will acquire the drug developer’s experimental heart therapy in a deal that could be worth up to $1.23 billion.

Chevron (NYSE:) stock fell 0.6%, weighed by today’s falling oil prices, and despite BMO saying investors should buy its stock in view of the major’s imminent dividend hike and resumption of buybacks.

Clover Health (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.8% after JPMorgan downgraded its investment recommendation to ‘underweight’ from ‘neutral’ as the meme stock’s momentum fades with the healthcare company having to improve its fundamental business.

Walt Disney (NYSE:) stock gained 0.1% after the entertainment giant’s ‘Black Widow’ movie grossed $218 million on its debut weekend, with some $60 million of that generated by distribution through its Disney+ streaming channel. JPMorgan (NYSE:) has also reiterated the company as a ‘top pick’.

Tencent Music (NYSE:) stock fell 2.6% after Reuters reported China’s antitrust regulator is set to order the company’s music streaming arm to give up exclusive rights to music labels it has used to compete with smaller rivals.

Didi Global (NYSE:) ADR fell 2.4% after the ride-hailing company warned its revenue would suffer as a result of the Cyberspace Administration of China’s order withdrawing 25 more of its apps from local app stores.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.