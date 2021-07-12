Utilities, real estate shares nudge European stocks higher By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The bull, symbol for successful trading, is seen in front of the German stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Monday as investors sought safety in defensive sectors such as utilities and real estate on lingering worries that the spread of new coronavirus variants was hampering a global economic recovery.

The pan-European index rose 0.2% by 0715 GMT, extending gains from Friday’s solid rebound.

Utilities, real estate, and financial services rose between 0.5% and 1%, while economically sensitive banking, mining, and auto stocks fell.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc jumped 5.2% after it said its largest shareholder, Rothermere family, might take the British newspaper private in a 810-million-pound ($1.13 billion) deal, if the sales of its insurance risk unit and Cazoo business go through.

French IT consulting group Atos slumped 15.5% after it cut full-year earnings forecast.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR