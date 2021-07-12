Ukrainian police seize 3,800 PS4 consoles used for illegal crypto mining By Cointelegraph

Ukrainian police seize 3,800 PS4 consoles used for illegal crypto mining
Ukrainian authorities have raided an allegedly illicit crypto farm in the country. According to an official announcement from the Security Service of Ukraine, the facility was located on the former premises of JSC Vinnytsiaoblenergo, an electricity supply company.
The illegal crypto miners concealed their activities by manipulating electricity meters to steal electricity from JSC Vinnytsiaoblenergo.
