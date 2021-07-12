UK retailers report record Q2 growth as shops reopen

Article content LONDON — British retailers reported a record annual increase in sales in the three months to the end of June, although growth was flattered by widespread store closures a year earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic. The British Retail Consortium – members of which tend to be large high-street chains and supermarkets – said on Tuesday that sales in the second quarter of 2021 were 28.4% higher than a year earlier and 10.4% higher than two years before. The year-on-year increase was the largest since the BRC’s records began in 1995.

Article content “The gradual unlocking of the UK economy encouraged a release of pent-up demand,” BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said. While supermarkets have been trading throughout the pandemic, ‘non-essential’ retailers such as clothing stores were closed for most of this year, before reopening in England on April 12. Dates varied in other parts of the United Kingdom. Total sales in June alone were up 13.1% on two years earlier, compared with growth of 10.0% in May. Versus last year, sales were 10.4% higher on a total basis and 6.7% higher on a like-for-like basis which adjusts for changes in floorspace. “Fashion and footwear did well while the sun was out in the first half of June, while the start of Euro 2020 provided a boost for TVs, snack food and beer,” Dickinson said.